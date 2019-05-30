25 Years

May 30, 1894

One of the best industries is the R. Given & Sons Co., tanners and manufacturers of collars and fly nets, whose plant is located on North Ohio avenue. The company is now making preparations to add several new buildings and new machinery. A new tannery building, fronting on Lane street, will be a two-story brick, 60 x 120 feet, and will contain 70 new vats. A straw barn to be erected on the southeast corner of the lot will be 40 x 100 feet. the company is composed of Charles Given, John Given, and J.C. Royon.

100 Years

May 30, 1919

The wreck train from Lima, on its way to Tippecanoe City on the B & O, was wrecked at the Fair avenue crossing about 7 a.m. today. The engine jumped the track as it was crossing the Fair avenue bridge and tore up several hundred feet of track before it stopped. Traffic was resumed about 11 a.m.

D.W. Rahn closed his saloon on North Main avenue yesterday afternoon and quit the business. He will move on the Minneman farm east of Sidney, which he recently purchased.

Robert Cummins, of Sidney has been selected to head the YMCA program at Miami University, Oxford, next year, according to an announcement made today by President Hughes of the university.

75 Years

May 30, 1944

Establishment of the William A. Ross foundation for Music is being announced today. Purpose of the foundation will be to bring outstanding artists in opera and musical productions to Sidney. Founder of the foundation is William A. Ross, Sr., Sidney industrialist. Sonya Rozann Watson will serve as general manager, with offices located in the Murphy building.

Mrs. Karl F. Martz was installed as president of the Alpha Gamma chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority at a meeting last night in the home of Miss Dorothy Morrison. Mrs. Paul Elsner was installed as vice president; Mrs. William Joslin, Jr., corresponding secretary; Mrs. James Zimmerman, recording secretary; and Mrs. Harry K. Hess, treasurer.

50 Years

May 30, 1969

Salvation Army week reached a climax with the dedication of the new $200,000 building at the corner of Buckeye avenue and Grove street.

Standing room only prevailed for the program highlighted by a dedicatory address by Col. J. Clyde Cox, chief secretary of the 11-state Eastern Area of Salvation Army.

The Paul Ginn residence in Hardin was a small log schoolhouse in 1819 when Shelby County’s first Common Pleas Court met there.

Ginn received a resolution Saturday for maintaining the site from the county bar association and the historical society.

25 Years

May 30, 1994

Nicolette Montana, an eighth-grade student at Holy Angels School, has been selected as a participant at the 1994 Joseph Baldwin Academy for Eminent Young Scholars. The three-week session will take place in July at Northeast Missouri State University.

Montana, the 13-year-old daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Enrique Montana, 10225 Cisco Road, will be involved in a Shakespeare course. Participants will study plays, perform scenes and see video productions.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

