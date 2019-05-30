Probation violations lead to jail time for local offenders

SIDNEY – The inability to follow the rules of probation has resulted in three people being sentenced to time in state prison for their offenses. Two others were assigned to stays at the local jail in other cases.

They were among several cases adjudicated in Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently by Judge James Stevenson.

William J. Conley, 40, 211 ½ E. North St., was sentenced to 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on a charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The sentence was a result of a probation violation when he tested positive for drug use.

Originally, he was arrested Aug. 13, 2015, in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamie M. Wilburn, 26, incarcerated, was ordered to serve one year in the ODRC’s Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She violated her probation when she removed herself from the counseling program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center in Lima.

She was found guilty of possessing a check of another person on Aug. 2.

Michael Schaefer, 30, Clinton Township, Michigan, was sentenced to 12 months with the ODRC on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He violated his probation when he was found guilty of tampering with items during a drug test on April 19.

The case stemmed from a Nov. 10, 2017, arrest involving heroin use at the Sav-a-Ton Truck Stop in Anna.

Jennifer Stephens, 36, 6830 Main St., Pemberton, was sentenced to 115 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, when her probation was revoked. According to online court records, she will report to jail on June 11 and participate in the facility’s work release program.

She was also ordered to obtain and maintain employment, to pay her fines and court costs in a timely fashion, and assessed court costs.

She was arrested on Aug. 12, 2017, in possession of Hydrocodone and Acetaminophen.

Steven E. Lloyd, 36, 302 Belmont St., was ordered to serve 60 days in the county jail on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, when his community control sanctions were revoked. Stevenson also ordered Lloyd to stay at the recently opened Sheriff’s Treatment and Recovery (STAR) House transitional home adjacent to the jail upon his release.

He is to report to the county jail on June 11 and participate in the facility’s work release program. Lloyd was arrested on March 27 in possession of Fentanyl.

Tiffany A. Roe, 29, 303 N. West Ave., was placed on a $5,000 bond after she was found guilty of a probation violation. She was originally found guilty of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and safecracking, a fourth-degree felony.

She was guilty of being in the presence of a person known to be part of criminal activity. The charges are linked to Stephens’ case from a Dec. 22, 2016, break-in at a Fort Loramie residence.

James Daniel Cornett, 37, 4606 Hardin-Wapak Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony, during his final pretrial. State prosecutors agreed not to charge him with a known incident regarding tampering with evidence.

He was also ordered to pay $550 in restitution.

Stevenson placed him on a $2,500 bond until his sentencing on July 15. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

On March 3, a co-defendant gave Cornett another person’s check to cash at Meyers Garage in Newport.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

