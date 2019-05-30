YMCA names winners of Lantz, Schauer scholarships

SIDNEY – Samantha Edwards, daughter of Heather and John Edwards, of Sidney, has been selected as the winner of the 2019 Lantz Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award. Edwards graduated from Lehman High School, and plans to attend Rhodes State College, where she will pursue a degree as an occupational therapy assistant.

Allie Herrick, daughter of Dawn and Wes Herrick, of Sidney, has been selected as the winner of the 2019 Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is a $12,000 award, renewable over 4 years. Herrick graduated from Sidney High School, and plans to attend the University of Findlay, where he will study pre-veterinary medicine.

The Scholarship Selection Committees found both Edwards and Herrick to be mature and confident youth who are committed to achieving their goals. They felt they exemplified the values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility which the YMCA stresses through their Character Development program.

A reception for both scholarship winners and their families was hosted by the YMCA, as well as all current YMCA Board members on Thursday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m.

“The field of candidates gets better every year, and this year’s group was an outstanding collection of young people with impressive resumes of service in their community,” said Ed Thomas, CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. “We believe that both Samantha and Allie will be a credit to the memory of Jim Lantz and Lee E. Schauer.”

Both students have been involved in a wide variety of volunteer activities in Shelby County, with Edwards volunteering over 370 hours in the community and Herrick over 245 hours with 165.5 of those being at the Y.

The Lantz scholarship was established in 2011 in memory of Jim Lantz, who lost his life in a car accident in high school. Jim’s family established the scholarship with the hope of preserving Jim’s memory and being able to positively impact the lives of youth in our community.

“This was a very tragic experience for our family, and we miss Jim every day,” said Kim Curlis, sister of Jim Lantz, who served on the scholarship selection committee. “We want to turn something sad into something positive, where we can make a difference in someone’s life, and we believe Samantha is an excellent candidate for the scholarship.”

The Schauer scholarship was established in 1990 in memory of Lee E. Schauer, who lost his life in an accident the summer before his senior year. Initially a one-time award of $1,000, the scholarship is now at a level of $12,000 as the result of a large endowment made to the YMCA by Lee’s parents, Ron and Marlys Schauer. They want to honor and perpetuate Lee’s memory in Sidney with this scholarship as well as make a “significant difference” in the life of a college-bound senior. The committee believes that Herrick will be a credit to the memory of Lee Schauer.