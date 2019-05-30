‘Lifesaving Adventure’ begins with courage T-shirt

SIDNEY — Area blood drive sponsors will help kick off the Community Blood Center “Lifesaving Adventure” campaign by hosting a blood drives in the area. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

CBC is challenging donors to demonstrate courage, commitment and compassion by donating from spring to fall in the “Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive.”

Everyone who registers to donate with CBC through Nov. 2 will be automatically entered in the grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The campaign will feature the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” T-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The campaign begins with the “My Courage Defines Me” T-shirt. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate with CBC through June 29.

New platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at an increasing number of community blood drives.

Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that carries nutrients and proteins throughout the body. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Area blood drives include:

June 4, Jackson Center American Legion, 3 to 7 p.m., community blood drive

June 6, Airstream, Jackson Center, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., employee blood drive

June 8, Bellefontaine Moose, Bellefontaine, 8 a.m. to noon, community blood drive

June 12, Senior Center of Sidney, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community blood drive

June 13, Honda Transmission MGF, Russel’s Point, employee blood drive

June 18, St Michaels Hall, Fort Loramie, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive

June 19, Green Hills Community, West Liberty, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

June 26, Champaign Community Center, Urbana, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

June 27, Sidney Apostolic Temple, Sidney, 3 to 7 p.m.

The Community Blood Center is honored to recognize the following “Donors for Life”

240 donations: Roy Bulle, Sidney

200 donations, Tim Fisher, Sidney

150 donations: Alan Lutman, Anna

140 donations: Brenda Rutherford

130 donations: Karen Pleiman, Fort Loramie

100 donations: Larry Yinger, Sidney, Evelyn Schmiesing, Sidney

Rosalie Snipes

80 donations: Jeffrey Bertke

75 donations: Talena Jess, Piqua; Julie Wuebker, Minster

70 donations: Scott Smith, Sidney

50 donations: David Heitman, Sidney; Jackie Myers, Anna

40 donations: Monica Lee, Sidney

30 donations: Kurt Fielder, Quincy

25 donations: David VanHook, Sidney; Steve Elsass, Anna; Lisa Pleiman, Fort Loramie; Patti Latimer

20 donations: Trisha Elson, Maplewood; Sherry Spradlin, Piqua; Cory Branscum, Anna; Marla Lauth, Sidney

10 donations: Ron Behr, Botkins; Mindy Schmitmeyer, Anna

5 donations: Dennis Greve, Botkins; Gage Wannemacher, Haley White, Molly Batchelder, Angie Swob, Anna, Ashlan Wwigandt, Cholee Sharrock, Sidney

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.