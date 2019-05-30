Findlay concert band presents annual spring concert

FINDLAY – The University of Findlay’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “Through the Narrow Gate – The Road to Salvation” for their annual spring concert.

Featured works celebrated the human spirit and spirituality with selections including “When Spirits Soar,” “Salvation,” “Into the Storm” and “Allerseelen” (All Souls Day). The finale, a work by Robert W. Smith titled “The Divine Comedy,” is a musical interpretation of Dante’s “Inferno.” The performance was directed by Jack Taylor, professor of music.

Maya Watercutter, of Minster, was among the students to perform in the concert.