125 Years

May 31, 1894

Frank McCullough received 3,000 jasmines today to be used in decorating the grave of the late Benjamin W. McCullough. The flowers were sent by the western railroad friends and fellow works of the deceased.

———

The riot alarm has been arranged by chief of the fire department J.W. Kendall, and Capt. S.B. Purnell. The alarm will be two taps of the fire bell 10 times.

100 Years

May 31 1919

Give the people of Sidney more sidewalks and there will be many more houses built is the solution being offered to the present housing problem. In a year and perhaps longer, not a word has been said by our city council about building sidewalks on many of the streets where there are no walks, not even grades established for those who want to put in sidewalks. There are more than 25 streets in Sidney where walks are almost entirely missing.

———

The first band concert will probably be presented next Thursday evening. There has been enough money subscribed by the merchants and citizens of the city to give 12 concerts during the summer. The Sidney band has a membership of 14 and promises some splendid programs.

75 Years

May 31, 1944

Rev. S.S. Blough, pastor of the Church of the Brethren gave the baccalaureate sermon during the impressive services Sunday night, opening commencement week for the 1944 graduates of Sidney High school. Rev. E.L. Hurley, of the First Baptist church; Rev. H.W. Swinehart, St. John Lutheran Church; and Rev. J.W. Miles, of the United Brethren church participated in the program.

———

During his annual Memorial Day address yesterday afternoon, Dr. Harry W. Barr made reference to the hundreds of names enrolled on the Roll of Honor, and to the 19 Shelby county men who have made the supreme sacrifice in the present conflict.

50 Years

May 31, 1969

Closing of the Snack Bar at the G.C. Murphy Co., effective Monday, June 2, was announced today by Earl Davis, manager of the local store.

Pointing out that the Snack Bar had been in operation since 1948, Davis expressed the company’s appreciation for the opportunity of serving customers over those years and “hopefully in the near future we can provide an eating facility you will enjoy.”

———

ANNA – Tom Hoying was awarded the top athletic award at Anna High School Wednesday evening during recognition day exercises. Tom, a graduating senior, was picked as the Most Valuable Athlete, for four years of high school and also was the Most Valuable Player in basketball.

During his four years, Tom has three years of varsity baseball, two years of varsity basketball, one year each in reserve basketball, reserve baseball and freshman basketball.

25 Years

May 31, 1994

Two Sidney High School seniors have been named recipients of Academic All-Ohio honors by the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.

Denise Bluhm, a standout for coach Maggi Williams’ Greater Miami Valley Conference co-champions in girls basketball, and Mitch Sutton, who played for coach Tom Clark on the boys team, both received the recognition.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

