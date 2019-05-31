Botkins Carousel celebrates 55th anniverary

BOTKINS — This year marks the 55th anniversary of the Botkin’s Carousel. The event will be celebrated with music, a new ride vendor, new events and a special appearance by Shelby County Bicentennial trailer. This year’s event will be held June 7-9.

Karma’s Pawn will be the headliner for Friday.

“Karma’s Pawn is a dance music cover band that’s been entertaining Ohio audiences for almost ten years! We play a wide variety of dance floor hits, including: Classic Rock of the 1960’s and 1970’s/1980’s Pop and Pop Metal/1990’s Hip-Hop and Alternative/and Top 40 Country and Pop from the past two decades,” says their Facebook page.

The headliner for Saturday will be Tricky Dick and the Cover-Ups.

“At every show, Tricky Dick & the Cover-Ups has one mission: to make sure everyone in the audience has as much fun as possible. With an ever growing song list that is updated every single week, fans know they will never see the same show twice! Members of the band rotate instruments and lead vocals on songs, providing even more variety throughout their performances,” according to trickydickcoverband.com.

“Chicken to Family Amusements is our brand new ride vendor this year, “said Chris Burmeister, Botkins Area Community Club president.

According to the Botkins Carousel website, “(Buy) $15 ride wristbands or buy presale bands for $10. The presale wristband is valid Friday night only but may be turned in for face value towards ride tickets or another wristband.”

New events this year include Touch-A-Truck, where kids get to touch a firetruck, police car, etc. They’ll even get the chance to sit in the seat.

“There will also be a car show this year Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Ribeye sandwiches Saturday 5 to 9 p.m. Breakfast is back on Sunday,” said Burmeister. “This is the 55th year of the Botkins Carousel and we are proud to have Shelby County Bicentennial trailer on the grounds.”

Patty Mack is head of the Carousel Queen pageant, which will be held at the Botkins school on Friday at 7 p.m.

The parade, with the theme “Volunteers Rock,” will be held Sunday at 1 p.m.. Bill Miller will be the Grand Marshal.

“(Bill is a) lifelong Botkins area resident and Vietnam war veteran. Bill goes to about every Botkins sporting event possible. Bill is volunteer crossing guard and has done this for years. Bill is a pillar in our community,” said Burmeister.

A full schedule of events may be found at http://botkinscarousel.squarespace.com/.

Karma’s Pawn will return to this year’s Botkins Carousel. They will perform Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_SDN061118Carousel7.jpg Karma’s Pawn will return to this year’s Botkins Carousel. They will perform Friday, June 7, at 9 p.m. SDN file photo

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

