Full-scale mass casualty training exercise set for June 8

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, Wilson Health, Sidney Police Department, Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Emergency Management Agency and Ohio State Highway Patrol will participate in a full-scale mass casualty exercise at 8:30 a.m. June 8 that will conclude around 11:30 a.m.

This exercise is intended to assess emergency response to a mass casualty incident involving an active shooter.

The exercise is primarily intended to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.

As part of the exercise, simulated gun shots, smoke and other loud noises may be heard or observed near the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department building sometime between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. June 8. Poplar Street will be closed between West Ave. and Franklin Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon to prepare and conduct the training drill.

Exercise participants posing as victims will be taken to Wilson Health’s Emergency Department.

Real-time emergency response will take precedence over the exercise. All participating agencies will operate as normal.