Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to hold radio telethon

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, in partnership with WHIO Radio AM1290, will hold a 13-hour radio telethon to raise awareness and funding for the progressive brain disease.

The telethon, called Dial & Donate, will take place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday on WHIO Radio AM1290 and News95.7. During that time, listeners can learn about the disease, hear how it affects local families, find out about local resources to help caregivers and learn about the newest developments in research and political advocacy.

“We are grateful to WHIO Radio AM1290 and News95.7 for giving us this tremendous opportunity to enhance community awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and the resources to become a better caregiver,” said Eric VanVlymen, executive director of Miami Valley Chapter and Region 10. “Our goal is to reach as many people as possible with information and resources because nationwide nearly half of all caregivers who provide help to older adults are helping someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.”

In addition to the radio broadcast, the Alzheimer’s Association will stream live on its Facebook page all day and on Instagram with programming. Individuals can search for alzdayton to follow along.

The public is invited to come to the Alzheimer’s office at 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, to participate in the festivities. Free doughnuts will be distributed from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. during Donate & Donuts, during which people can drive by, donate and get a free doughnut. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy free lunch and information from vendors at the Alzheimer’s office.

Anyone can donate now at WHIO.com/alzheimers or by calling 937-275-2003 on Wednesday. A number of gift baskets and prizes will be given away to those who give.

The Dial & Donate telethon is an activity of The Longest Day, an event in which people do an activity of their choice to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association, Miami Valley Chapter serves nine counties including Miami, Clark, Greene, Shelby and Preble counties. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 people live with Alzheimer’s Disease and 90,000 individuals serve as caregivers.