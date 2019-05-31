Rob Lowe visits Sidney

SIDNEY – Actor Rob Lowe, who is known for roles in “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The Outsiders,” “Parks and Recreation” and the “West Wing” among many others, visited Sidney on Friday.

Lowe is in Ohio for his show “Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE” and stopped by Sidney to explore childhood memories and eat at The Spot, a restaurant his grandfather Bob Hepler owned and operated for 50 years.

“It’s probably been 20 years (since I visited), but Sidney was my second home growing up as a kid,” Lowe said. “I grew up in Dayton, but my grandparents lived here. I spent almost half my life in Sidney so I like to come back and see the old house, see The Spot and look at the memories.”

His show, inspired by his memoirs “Stories I Only Tell My Friends” and “Love Life,” explores his four-decade career in Hollywood, fame, fatherhood and marriage. He performed on Thursday in Cleveland and has shows on Saturday at Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center and Sunday at Dayton’s Schuster Center.

The Dayton Foundation will be in the lobby of his show at the Schuster Center to collect donations for victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes in Ohio.

On his way to this weekend’s shows, Lowe ate lunch at The Spot and received a tour of the restaurant his grandfather used to own. The current owner, Michael Jannides, gave him a 100th year anniversary memorial Frisbee and a poster before he left.

“There’s a long list of people that have made their way here, but I haven’t seen him in here yet,” Jannides said of meeting Lowe. “I met his brother, Chad, a few years back; they came in for a visit. But it was real exciting.

“And he was super excited. I gave him a tour of the back, and he remembers a lot of it when he was a younger kid and his grandpa was here.”

During Friday’s visit, Lowe ordered his favorite meal from The Spot.

“I always got the old fashioned cream pie, of course, and double cheeseburger and some chili,” he said. “That’s what I had tonight.”

For more information about Lowe’s “Stories I Only Tell My Friends LIVE” show, visit https://roblowelive.com/.

Actor Rob Lowe, center, talks to The Spot owner Michael Jannides, right, during a visit to Sidney on Friday. Lowe’s grandfather Bob Hepler owned The Spot for 50 years. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_WEB-Rob-Lowe.jpg Actor Rob Lowe, center, talks to The Spot owner Michael Jannides, right, during a visit to Sidney on Friday. Lowe’s grandfather Bob Hepler owned The Spot for 50 years. Kyle Shaner | Sidney Daily News

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-538-4824.

