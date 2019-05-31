Business seeks donations

SIDNEY — A local trucking company is seeking donations to help aid the Dayton community after Monday’s devastating tornadoes came through.

Sidney Transportation Services is accepting water, non-perishable food items, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, gift cards or cash donations. Organizers want to avoid clothing and will provide receipts for gift cards and cash donations or any donated item.

“We had a meeting this morning with employees and decided we have to do something,” said Chad Walker, Sidney Transportation Services’s operation manager. “My wife and I went down (to Dayton) last night and drove through to see the devastation. They need help now. We decided not to wait for someone else; let’s take action.”

STS is accepting donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday, June 3, through the end of June.

Walker said the plan is to collect items through the end of June, but if the donations continue to come in, they will continue to deliver. He said they are in the process of coordinating with the Red Cross or Dayton food banks as to where the drop off locations will be.

People who want to help but don’t have time to shop can donate cash, Walker said. The money will be spent directly on cases of water or needed supplies, he said.

“Receipts will be given. We are not in it for the money; we just want to help,” Walker said.

In 2017, STS donated a truck and driver to transport supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. Walker said STS have trucks that go through Dayton multiple times a day.

“If we get four or five skids of donations ready to go, we will ship them. We are not going to wait until the end of June to send help. As we have it, we’ll transport,” he said. “We sent one truck in 2017 to Texas, but we will send as many trucks as is needed to Dayton. We went 1,500 miles to Texas. Dayton is just 50 miles down the road.”

Donations may be dropped off to STP at 777 W. Russell Road. For more information call 937-498-2323.

Will benefit Dayton tornado victims

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

