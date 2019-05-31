Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-12:34 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on state Route 119 in Van Buren Township on the report a suspicious black Chevrolet Malibu was near the shelter.

-11:40 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 120 Redbud Circle in Jackson Township on the report of harassment.

-9:55 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 2165 Stillwater Road on the report someone of a break-in.

-8:47 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 10811 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report of harassment.

-7:54 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 9534 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report an account was used without permission.

-6:51 a.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to 9543 Riverview Place in Salem Township on the report of threats or harassment.

THURSDAY

-9:42 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report a truck hit a tree.

-4:34 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated a report about a suspicious man in camouflage in the river in the unit block of of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-9:39 p.m.: assist other unit. Anna and Botkins Police responded to mile marker 105 at Interstate 75 south to assist OSP to reroute traffic in the southbound lanes to state Route 219.

-5:47 p.m.: investigate complaint. Anna Police investigated a scam complaint at 412 E. Main St.

-4:04 p.m.: property damage crash. Botkins Police responded to County Road 25A at state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:15 p.m.: vehicle fire. Anna Fire and Botkins Fire responded to a semitrailer fire at mile marker 101 on I-75 south.

-8:37 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 14000 block of state Route 119 in Dinsmore Township.

-5:04 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Sidney Fire responded to Mason Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin Township on the report of a three-vehicle crash.

-4:42 p.m.: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to Kaiser Road at state Route 47 in Cynthian Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-3:26 p.m.: crash with injuries. Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics and Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a crash with injuries and ejection.

Firefighters respond to a rollover crash on Pasco Montra Road Thursday, May 30, at 3:26 p.m. The blue vehicle flipped at least one after it had been traveling northbound and then went off Pasco Montra Road when attempting to avoid a southbound vehicle that swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_crash.jpg Firefighters respond to a rollover crash on Pasco Montra Road Thursday, May 30, at 3:26 p.m. The blue vehicle flipped at least one after it had been traveling northbound and then went off Pasco Montra Road when attempting to avoid a southbound vehicle that swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics and deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

