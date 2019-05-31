On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will meet Monday, June 3, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., in council chambers in the Municipal Building.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be discussions on the tax levy misperceptions and the 2020 Sidney Water Park improvements.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, June 17, 2019, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Cynthian Township trustees

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting scheduled for Monday, June 3, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.