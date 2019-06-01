125 Years Ago

June 1. 1894

As is always the custom , Memorial Day was duly celebrated yesterday by the ex-soldiers and patriotic citizens of Sidney. The parade to the cemetery was held in the morning and soldiers graves decorated. The memorial address was delivered in the afternoon by Rev. F.G. Mitchell of Piqua at the armory.

———

S.W. Maxwell is putting a heating apparatus in the old water works building for drying grain in his mill. It will be connected with the dry house in the mill by pipes.

———

In the 20 mile bicycle road race at Lima yesterday the best time was by W.S. Furman. Of Oran, his time being 58 minutes and 56 seconds.

100 Years Ago

June 1, 1919

The opening of the Sidney Country Club on Decoration Day was an enjoyable affair and the enthusiasm displayed speaks a good season for the club. Officers elected during the evening include Val Lee, president; W.C. Horr, vice-president, Cable Wagner, secretary, W.R. Carothers, treasurer, with Harry Rice, George Quatman, Tom Studevant, C.B. DeWeese, and E.E. Kah, with the officers, constituting the directors.

———

Leo Pitts, a young Shelby county athlete has been signed to meet Jimmie Vorhees, of Deleware county, Ind. In a six round bout at the armory Wednesday evening.

75 Years Ago

June 1, 1944

Sally Benjamin will be crowned May Queen by “Father Time” when the annual high school band concert and folk festival are held this evening at Julia Lamb field.

———

Lt. Robert Zedeker, reported missing in action over Germany on April 22nd is a prisoner of war of the German government according to word received by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Zedeker of Sidney. In the Army air service since June 1942, Lt. Zedeker was a pilot aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress, based in England.

50 Years Ago

June 1, 1969

John Garmhausen, who will be a senior at Ohio Wesleyan University in the fall, has been named justice on the senate men’s court at the University. He was notified that he had been included on the dean’s list for outstanding scholarship. Mr. Garmhausen, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Garmhausen of Port Jefferson road, was initiated into the economics fraternity Omicron Delta Epsilon and the math honorary, Pi Nu Epsilon.

———

A class of eight women of the Fort Loramie area will show their paintings at an exhibit set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday June 1, in the American Legion, Fort Loramie. In the class are Marie Quinlin, Mrs. Urban Holthouse, Mrs. Vernon Hoying, Mrs. Ivo Hoying, Mrs. Vernon Fry, Mrs. C.W. Thornell, ,Mrs Stanly Wyen and Mrs. Guy Thornell. Their instructor is Mrs. Doris Whitson, of Fletcher. The women have more than 100 pictures they painted during the 20 lessons last Winter.

25 Years Ago

June 1, 1994

Concerts presented by the Sidney Civic Concert Band begin as a neat pile of sheet music in a basement work room at the home of director Frank Neville Jr. However, all the notes come together in melodic fashion at more picturesque locations-the courthouse square and for the first time Tawawa Park. The 45 piece band wiil launch its 17th season June 10 at the courtsquare. The Friday night programs will move to Geib Pavilion at Bumgarner Basin in Tawawa Park on June 17 and 24, before returning to the courtsquare for performances July 1 and 8. Climaxing the 1994 season will be a July 15 Jazz concert featuring the Frank Neville Orchestra. “A concert band is an American tradition” Neville says, “Why it ranks right up there with Mom and apple pie. And here in Sidney, outdoor concerts are part of our very heritage”

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

