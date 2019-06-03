Bicentennial drawing, 50/50 underway

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Bicentennial Year is off to a rousing start. The April 1 kickoff at Hardin celebrated the community as the first county seat, there was the first in a series of lectures, The Wilson-Lenox Third Grade Experience and The Indian Artifact Show in Fort Loramie have already taken place. All have been well attended and proved to be of great value as residents celebrate the 200 year history of our county.

In order to “keep the ball rolling,” the Shelby County Bicentennial Committee will be organizing a raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Businesses and individuals have donated over 100 prizes for the raffle. Cash awards lead the list, but raffle participants may also take home merchandise in the categories of “Do It Yourself,” “Food, Food, and More Food,” “Health, Beauty and Fashion,” “Around the House” and “Sports and Leisure.”

Raffle and 50/50 tickets will be on sale at several locations around the county as well as by members of the Bicentennial Committee. Visit the following locations to purchase tickets: Rachel’s Cakes in Anna; Meyer Tavern and Finishing Touches Flowers & More;, both in Botkins; The Pasco Grocery; Wagner’s IGA in Fort Loramie; Farmers Elevator in Houston; Jackson Center Pro Hardware; Buschur’s Market in Russia; Patrick’s Pub in McCartyville (raffle only); Meyer’s Garage & Drive-Thru in Newport; and in Sidney, Buffalo Wild Wings (raffle only), Ron & Nita’s, and The Ross Center.

The drawing for the 50/50 will be on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Commissioner’s Office, 230 E. Court St. in Sidney.

The raffle drawing will also be held on Aug. 22 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sidney. Darcy Bruns, regional manager for BDubs, is excited about hosting the event and has put together a variety of activities for a night of family fun. From 11 a.m. until midnight on that day, Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of all food purchases to the Bicentennial Committee.

Children’s activities will be provided on the outdoor patio from 6 to 8 p.m. Travis and Amanda Swigert of T & A Entertainment will provide music as well as conduct a “Shelby County Trivia Contest” from 6 to 9 p.m. The raffle drawing will take place during that same three hour period. You need not be present to win, however the public is invited and encouraged to attend all festivities. Those that are in house will have the opportunity to vie for door prizes as well.

For questions about the 50/50, the raffle, or any bicentennial related issues, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or gpwilt@gmail.com