SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is busy on area roads with construction projects.

Projects in Shelby County for the week through June 9 include:

• Fort Loramie Swanders Road between County Road 25A(Sidney) and Thompsonschiff Road, road closure through June 6. The official detour is County Road 25A to Sharp Road to Thompsonschiff Road to Fort Loramaie Swanders Road.

• State Route 274 between Wenger Road and County Road 25A, road closed through June 8. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 119 to Interstate 75,

• State Route 119 between Brookside and First Street, road closed. The official detour is state Route 29 to I-75

• State Route 274 between Sidney-Freyburg Road and Wones Road, Daily lane closures through June 21 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

• State Route 47 between Clear Street and Walnut Street, Daily lane closuresthrough July 31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Upcoming closures include:

Shelby – state Route 29 between McCloskey School Road and state Route 706, Daily lane closures June 10 to July 12 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

Darke County projects include:

• State Route 47 between US 127 and Darke Shelby County Line Road, Daily lane closures through June 30 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

• State Route 118 between state Route 49 and Russ Road, road closure through Aug. 30. The official detour is state Route 49 to state Route 47.

Upcoming closures include:

Darke – state Route 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, bridge closure July 8-29. The official detour is state Route 185 to state Route 48 to state Route 66.

Auglaize County projects include:

• I-75 between state Route 219 and US 33, Nightly lane closures through June 30 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

• State Route 29 between Moulton Angle Road and Southland Road, Daily lane closures through July 31 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

• State Route 66 between state Route 274 and Greenville Road, Daily lane closures through June 28 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

Upcoming closures include:

Auglaize – state Route 219 between Hardin Pike and County Road 25A, road closed June 10–15. The official detour is state Route 29 to state Route 274 to I-75

Auglaize – state Route 66 between East First Street and East Second Street, road closed June 10– 17. The official detour is state Route 705 to state Route 364 to state Route 119.