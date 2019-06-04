Semi rollover crash closes Fair Road exit on I-75

SIDNEY — A rollover semitrailer crash closed the southbound Fair Road off-ramp exit of Interstate 75 for several hours Tuesday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Trooper Steve Shafer, dispatch received the report of the crash at the I-75 exit at mile marker 90 Tuesday, June 4, at 7:18 a.m. Shafer said the driver of the semitrailer “took the off-ramp too fast” and lost control, causing the vehicle to rollover onto its side.

The driver was entrapped and had to be rescued by Sidney Fire Department (SFD). A female passenger, who may have been in the sleeper cab, he said, was able to exit the vehicle on her own. The driver was transported to Wilson Health by SFD with injuries, Shafer said.

As a result of the crash, paint, that was being hauled, and fuel was spilled onto the off-ramp. Shafer said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was called to the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), Sidney Police and Mantor Towing also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by OSP.

Shafer said the exit will remained closed for a while on Tuesday while officials clean-up the area.

A semitrailer is being pulled upright by Mantor Towing after rolling onto its side on the Fair Road exit of Interstate 75 at mile marker 90 Tuesday, June 4, around 9 a.m. According to OSP, the truck driver was driving too fast and lost control, causing the vehicle to rollover onto its side.

Southbound exit closes for several hours

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

