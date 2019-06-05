Sidney woman sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A Sidney woman who walked away from a court-ordered drug recovery program has been redirected to the state prison system by local authorities. A Celina man was ordered to serve nearly a year in prison in a drug-related case.

Also, a city man was ordered to time in the county jail on a domestic violence conviction.

They were among several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Heather Juarez, 33, 420 Elm St., was sentenced to 12 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson handed down the ruling during her bond revocation hearing for a probation violation. Juarez violated her community control sanctions when she signed herself out of the mandatory MonDay program in Dayton.

Juarez was arrested on Nov. 16 during a traffic stop by Sidney Police. A K-9 unit detected drugs on Juarez, which turned out to be Methamphetamine.

In April, Forrest E. Pinson, 50, Celina, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on Jan. 24 in possession of heroin.

Stevenson sentenced him to 11 months with the ODRC and assessed him the court costs.

The judge also ruled a local man serve the maximum allowable jail sentence for his second domestic violence conviction.

Zachary C. Thornhill, 31, 701 Johnston Drive, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a plea negotiated charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was also assessed court costs.

On March 2, Thornhill injured a female member of his household. Online court records also indicate he has a previous domestic violence conviction in Champaign County.

Zachary S. Fitchpatrick, 24, 8282 Lochard Road, pleaded guilty in two cases he was facing during his final pretrial. He was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony.

On Dec. 26, he threw a brick injuring a person causing broken ribs and a collapsed lung. On Jan. 2, he was arrested in possession of Methamphetamine. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 months in prison and a $7,500 in fines combined.

Travis Reeves, 46, 104 E. Main St., Port Jefferson, was granted his request for treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of fabrication and illegal use of supplemental nutritional or WIC benefits, both fourth-degree felonies.

Reeves entered guilty pleas to both charges and faces a maximum sentence of 36 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. He must also pay $11,870.12 in restitution.

Online court records indicate Reeves falsely obtained food and Medicaid benefits between December 2017 and December 2018.

Billy Eugene Gurney, 48, Dayton, pleaded guilty to two counts of safecracking, both fourth-degree felonies, during his status conference. He broke into Sacred Heart Church of Jesus Christ in McCartyville on March 22 taking cash from a strongbox.

When sentenced, he faces a maximum of three years in prison and a fine $10,000.

Benjamin M. Couchot, 48, 3556 State Route 47, Fort Loramie, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his status conference. He was arrested Feb. 10 is possession of Fentanyl while driving impaired.

Couchot faces a mandatory jail term of 180 days in jail with a maximum fine of $1,075 for the driving offense. The drug charge provides a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Geneva Russell, 38, New Haven, Indiana, was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She must also obtain drug and alcohol counseling, fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Stevenson ordered the probation orders be transferred to Indiana authorities.

She was arrested Feb. 16 with Methamphetamine.

Gregory Scott Barlow II, 47, of Celina, formerly of 2365 Collins Drive Apt. B, had his five years of community control sanctions re-imposed after violating the terms of the agreement. He had been found guilty of theft, a fourth-degree felony.

On Jan. 3, Barlow pleaded guilty to the charge as part of a plea agreement he reached with prosecutors. The largest part of the agreement was full restitution being made in the amount of $8,900 to two families for home repairs he did not intend to conduct in August 2017.

On Feb. 28, he was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail. He was ordered to report to the jail on March 14 and participate in the facility’s work release program. He also received five years of community control sanctions upon his release, ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, ordered to pay the restitution, and assessed court costs.

Online court records show Barlow violated his probation by visiting Duckfoot’s Bar and Grill in Celina twice on March 20 during the time he was on work release from the jail.

Montana Cowger, 20, Upper Tract, West Virginia, was sentenced to participate in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) program or the MonDay program in Dayton on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She also received five years of community control and assessed court costs.

She was arrested Oct. 22 in possession of Methamphetamine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

