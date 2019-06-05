PJ Council approves community garage sale

PORT JEFFERSON — The New Life Church in Port Jefferson will host a community garage sale June 29 on the church parking lot.

Port Jefferson Village Council unanimously approved the request to hold the event and Mayor Steve Butterfield also indicated he was in favor of granting their request.

“This event is open to all our residents and those living in the area near Port Jefferson,” said Butterfield. “I spoke with Pastor Ernie Jones and he is excited about the opportunity to see local residents come together and a chance for New Life Church to serve the local community.”

Jones later confirmed the main reason for hosting the event was to remind everyone they are always welcome at New Life Church and that the church family wanted to contribute to the community in a positive way and the garage sale is a great way to bring people together.

“We want folks to know we are a lot more than just walls and doors and that the church is here for the community; we are a Christ-centered church and our purpose is to fulfill the Great Commission and lead people to eternal life through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We look forward to interacting with people from Port Jefferson and others living nearby. Everyone is invited to participate in the garage sale, it is a free event with no strings attached, we just want everyone to come and have a good time as neighbors,” Jones said.

The Port Jefferson & Community Area Garage Sale will take place on Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the church parking lots and the rain-out date is set for July 13. There is no cost to reserve a table, set-up spots or participation; all items not sold must be removed by 4 p.m. the day of the event. Doughnuts and coffee will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Anyone interested in reserving a spot may call 937-508-3218, if no one answers leave a voice mail and someone will return the call.

After the council meeting officially opened, Butterfield said he had an announcement concerning the recent resignation of Councilman Dave Clem. Butterfield noted council had requested the resignation be submitted in writing to meet council requirements and he met with Clem to talk to him about his choice to resign. The mayor noted that after a lengthy conversation, Clem agreed that he may have been a little hasty in his decision to resign and that if council would approve his return he would retain his place there.

Council agreed with Butterfield’s sentiments on Clem’s helpfulness and dedication to the village over the years and that losing him as a council member would be a major blow to the village. After a brief discussion and numerous compliments on Clem’s on-going service to Port Jefferson and the local community, all of council agreed to Clem should be allowed to return especially since his resignation was never officially ratified. Clem then thanked council for their consideration and returned to his seat among the other council members.

In his Mayor’s report Butterfield addressed a question from a resident in attendance about the proliferation of large orange road construction signs along state Route 47 or Main Street that runs east and west through the village. Butterfield said that the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will begin resurfacing the highway between the east-west corporation limits and work is scheduled to start June 11. Butterfield indicated that as far as he knew through traffic will be maintained at all times but those passing through Port Jefferson during the roadwork should be extra careful about watching their speed and have consideration for those working on the road. The project is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete and will complement the sidewalk improvements already underway.

Butterfield reported he had recently met with representatives of Miami Valley Lighting concerning provisions of a new contract for the street lights that must be considered and ratified before Dec. 31 of this year. The Mayor said the new contract for the street lighting suggested the village go with new LED lighting which is less expensive to maintain, provides a more natural light and is much less expensive to operate over time. Butterfield shared a proposal submitted by the lighting firm with various options and the estimated costs associated with each option. Council agreed to study the proposal before making a final decision as there is plenty of time before a decision has to be made.

Butterfield reported he met with Ratermann Insurance of Fort Loramie and signed the new updated insurance policy that council had previously approved for the village. The policy covers all aspects of the village operation and its employees including the police department. The mayor also reported on a number of completed projects in the village including the removal of a large tree that had fallen into the canal and partially blocked the drainage of the pumping station that handles street surface run-off water. Butterfield noted the village crew did a nice job of working with Jim Kohler and due to all the help from village employees reduced the charge for removing the tree from $200 to $125. Butterfield indicated after the tree removal and a lot of other work was completed, the chainsaw supplies were running low and the village would need to purchase additional bar-chain oil, chains and sharpening files along with some herbicide for weed control for use around the village; council approved the request.

Butterfield indicated he had received an approximate cost estimate from Choice One Engineering of Sidney to reconstruct a small portion of Elm Street south of state Route 47.

“They estimated it would cost around $122,000 which is a little higher than we had expected but the cost will cover widening the street which will provide five more parking spaces west of the 47 Bar and Grill. Apparently the bar got its liquor license back so the extra parking spaces on Elm Street will be nice if there is an increase in business. The project is slated for some time next year,” he said.

Lastly council decided to scrap the village lawn mower noting they would probably just barely break even if they sold it after repairs. Council will also be selling off some items including old playground equipment that has been in storage for many years. Council agreed that Butterfield would be responsible for pricing the items for a future sale and selling any scrap metal.

Before adjournment, councilman Tim Smith asked and when the new roof on the mayor’s office would be replaced. Butterfield said he would get some updated estimates for council to choose from at the next meeting.

Butterfield then thanked everyone for coming and said the next council meeting will be held July 1 in the Community Center.

