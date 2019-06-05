Noble named Healthcare Worker of the Year top finalist

SIDNEY – Wilson Health’s Melissa Noble, AT, ATC, senior athletic trainer, was named one of the five finalists for the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) Health Care Worker of the Year award. The announcement of the finalists — from a total of 64 nominations — and winner were made Tuesday night at the 2019 OHA Annual Awards and Recognition Dinner.

Noble is the athletic trainer for Jackson Center High School and the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Recognized throughout the community for her expertise and professionalism, it’s not uncommon to find Noble attending doctor appointments with student-athletes and their families.

Jackson Center High School boys’ assistant basketball coach Garrett Serr said, “I want to pass along my sincere appreciation and thanks to Melissa Noble. We had a player suffer a significant injury last season and Melissa was right there, as she always is, tending to the situation in a professional and calm demeanor reassuring the player, parents and coaches everything was going to be alright. The player ended up having a MRI and a visit to an orthopedic surgeon. Melissa took the time to go along with our player and his parents to their appointments. To me, this is going above and beyond. Not only did she help assess and treat the injury, but using her own personal time to be a trusted resource to the player and family was greatly appreciated. She truly cares about our athletes. We are so fortunate to have her as part of our program and the Jackson Center community.”

Noble was instrumental in developing an Emergency Action Plan for Jackson Center Schools – covering multiple potential threats a school may encounter – not just for athletics. She is responsible for continual education for the entire sports medicine staff ensuring Wilson Health meets the stringent guidelines required by the NATA Board of Certifications and the OTPTAT Board. Co-author of “Athletic Training Clinical Workbook: A Guide to the Competencies,” Noble’s work has become a staple in athletic training curriculum in universities across the country.

Wilson Health partners with the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to provide sports medicine services to its members. Noble not only worked with the Y to establish the program, but spent countless hours refurbishing a classroom into a modern day athletic training room for YMCA members to use.

“We are blessed to have Melissa as part of our Y family and caring for our members and community. She is loved and appreciated by all,” said Ed Thomas, CEO, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.