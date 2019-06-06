125 Years Ago

June 6, 1894

A box containing a skeleton was unearthed by some boys Sunday in a sand bank a short distance below Sidney. The boys were not able to tell whether the skeleton was that of a child or not. It was not reported to either the coroner or the health office.

———

The State Board of Health has come to the conclusion that consumption is a contagious disease and has sent out circulars with instructions how to avoid the spread of the disease.

100 Years Ago

June 6, 1919

Arthur Blust of this city was injured earlier this week, when the car in which he was riding overturned into a ditch near Lafayette, Ind.. A son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Blust, the young man is a student at Purdue University. He received a number of cuts but his injuries are not serious.

———

A large and enthusiastic crowd witnessed the opening exhibition of the Royal Athletic club at the armory last evening and saw “Hope” Mullins knock out Russell Shepherd of Anderson, Ind, in the second round. One of the preliminary bouts was stopped in the second round at the request of Chief O”Leary to advoid brutality. O.S. Kenny was the official announcer.

75 Years Ago

June 6, 1944

A large number of Shelby county residents were among the estimated 4,000 persons who attended the American First rally held at the Darke county fairgrounds in Greenville, yesterday afternoon, with the principal address delivered by Gerald L.K. Smith, national director. Despite a previous declaration that that the grounds would not be available , no county or state police appeared to halt progress of the meeting.

———

Allied mechanized columns forced the Tiber river and streamed through the streets of liberated Rome at breakneck pace today.

———

Roger Elsass, who recently returned from 15 months of service with the U.S. Army, has re -opened his barber shop at 704 Lynn street.

50 Years Ago

June 6, 1969

The retail division of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce has dropped the retail name in favor of a new name the commercial division. Max Rose, president of the former retail organization said the new name was unanimously adopted at a meeting Wednesday. The name is designed to broaden the division’s membership base to include auto dealers, restaurants, service agencies , and wholesalers whose interests are akin to those of retailers, the chamber said.

———

Blind bogey games were played Tuesday by the Women’s Golf Association of the Moose County Club. Twelve women were present for the rounds. Winners were Mrs. Lowell Staley, first: Mrs Richard Shaw, second; Mrs. Charles Haney, third, and Mrs. Urban Jones, fourth.

25 Years Ago

June 6, 1994

People who work for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department go out on some pretty unpleasant calls from time to time, and it was one of those calls that fueled Lt. Jim Moorman’s interest in the water safety program. Moorman was one of the officers Called to a Jackson Road address seven years ago after two young children inside a car bumped the gear stick, causing the vehicle to roll into a pond. A 5 year old boy was pulled from the car and not seriously injured but his 22 month old sister died a few hours later. That was really a motivating force for me. I wanted to make sure after going into the water that night after them, that if there was something I could do to help the people in the community that I would do it. Involvement in Water Safety Week, an annual event at the Y.M.C.A., has become a family affair towards that end.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-3.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

