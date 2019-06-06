Student United Way awards grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way board of directors — during its May board meeting — approved the Student United Way grant recommendations presented by Houston senior Shelby Ayers.

Student United Way is comprised of two students, juniors or seniors, from each high school representing all ten school districts in Shelby County. The students were provided a $10,000 allocation budget and accepted and reviewed applications in February and March. After evaluating the applications, prioritized applicants were invited to participate in an in-person interview with the students during April.

“The students worked extremely well together this year. We were impressed with the seriousness and attention to detail they accepted the application process, including the questions asked of the applicants,” Scott Barr, president of the Shelby County United Way.

Projects approved for funding were: $1,500 to the YMCA Child Development Center, Sensory Chairs; $1,000 to the Anna Local Schools, Grub Club weekend food program; $1,000 to Seven Local Churches in the Jackson Center School District, Weekend Backpack Program; $500 to the Workforce Partnership, Substance Abuse Goggles; $2,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters, Career Quest; $1,000 to Lockington United Methodist Church, Grocery Give Away; $500 to Alpha Community Center, Fruitful Fridays; $2,500 to Sidney First Presbyterian Church, Munch Bunch Program for weekend hunger.

Participating students this year included Claire Bensman and Derek Wolters from Anna, Grace Homan and Elliot Goubeaux from Botkins, Aly Baughman and Emma Abbot from Christian Academy, Skylar Jones and Garret Kramer from Fairlawn, Riley Middendorf and Marissa Meiring from Fort Loramie, Shelby Ayers and Jon Steiner from Houston, TJ Esser and Riley Jackson from Jackson Center, Grace Olding and Mike Rossman from Lehman Catholic, Daniel Kearns and Jessica York from Russia, and Ava Money and Macie Ivey from Sidney.