Pepin to address Liberty Group

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Liberty Group and the Shelby County Republican Party are co-sponsoring a presentation on Article V Convention discussion including the Electoral College issue.

The presentation will be presented by Ricki Pepin of the Institute on the Constitution, the Ohio Chapter Head. The town hall will be held Monday, June 10, from 7 to 7:45 p.m. in the community room at Amos Memorial Public Library following the Republican Party Central Committee meeting. The town hall is free and open to the public.

Pepin has published numerous articles and is a noted speaker. Pepin is a former employee of the FBI and her primary passion is teaching people how to work together to restore America’s foundations.

She is married to Retired Air Force Colonel Michael Pepin and they are parents to two children and four grandchildren.

The two issues are major issues being discussed in Ohio as well as the rest of the country.

Questions such as the need or not for a convention to purpose amendments to the Constitution and the pros for keeping the electoral college. Should large, densely populated ,mainly Democrat cities speak for the rest of the country? Pepin feels it is important for us to understand the pros and cons of these issues.