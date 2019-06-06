University of Findlay announces graduates

FINDLAY – The University of Findlay recently held commencement ceremonies on May 4.
More than 800 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2018-19.
Local students include:
Jenna Barlage, of Fort Loramie, received a Bachelor of Science in animal science. Barlage graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, received a Bachelor of Arts in multi-age/Spanish. Bornhorst graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.
Elizabeth Dysert, of Minster, received a Master of Business Administration.
Whitney King, of Anna, received a Bachelor of Science in middle childhood education. King graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
Megan Kuether, of Yorkshire, received a Master of Business Administration.
Christa Puthoff, of Versailles, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Puthoff graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
Mitchell Slater, of Sidney, received a Bachelor of Science in health science.
Cory Stephens, of New Bremen, received a Master of Arts in education.
Adam Bertke, of Maria Stein, received a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Bertke graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.
Jessica Dietz, of Botkins, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.
Katherine Ellis, of Versailles, received the following a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Megan Kaufman, of New Bremen, received a Master of Physician Assistant.