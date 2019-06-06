University of Findlay announces graduates

FINDLAY – The University of Findlay recently held commencement ceremonies on May 4.

More than 800 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2018-19.

Local students include:

Jenna Barlage, of Fort Loramie, received a Bachelor of Science in animal science. Barlage graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Sara Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, received a Bachelor of Arts in multi-age/Spanish. Bornhorst graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.

Elizabeth Dysert, of Minster, received a Master of Business Administration.

Whitney King, of Anna, received a Bachelor of Science in middle childhood education. King graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Megan Kuether, of Yorkshire, received a Master of Business Administration.

Christa Puthoff, of Versailles, received a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Puthoff graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Mitchell Slater, of Sidney, received a Bachelor of Science in health science.

Cory Stephens, of New Bremen, received a Master of Arts in education.

Adam Bertke, of Maria Stein, received a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Bertke graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Jessica Dietz, of Botkins, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Katherine Ellis, of Versailles, received the following a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Megan Kaufman, of New Bremen, received a Master of Physician Assistant.