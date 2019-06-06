Posted on by

Preparing for Botkins Carousel


Ben Greve, of Kettlersville, unrolls fire hose that was used to attach a portable restroom to a nearby fire hydrant Thursday, June 6. The restroom will be used during the Botkins Carousel which starts the afternoon of Friday, June 7, and runs through the weekend.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

