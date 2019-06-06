Preparing for Botkins Carousel

Ben Greve, of Kettlersville, unrolls fire hose that was used to attach a portable restroom to a nearby fire hydrant Thursday, June 6. The restroom will be used during the Botkins Carousel which starts the afternoon of Friday, June 7, and runs through the weekend.

Ben Greve, of Kettlersville, unrolls fire hose that was used to attach a portable restroom to a nearby fire hydrant Thursday, June 6. The restroom will be used during the Botkins Carousel which starts the afternoon of Friday, June 7, and runs through the weekend. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News