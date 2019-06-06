Patrol OVI checkpoint set for Friday in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct two OVI checkpoints Friday evening in Auglaize County.

The location of the checkpoints, funded by federal grants to deter and detect impaired drivers, will not be revealed until Friday morning.

“Based on provisional data, there were 379 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 405 people were killed last year in Ohio,” said Lt. Scott Carrico, commander of the Wapakoneta post. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year on average in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”