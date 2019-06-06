WACO hosts D-Day 75th anniversary remembrance

World War II and D-Day veteran Bill Deam of Sidney chats with visitors to the WACO Museum and Aviation Learning Center on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy. Deam was a B-26 Marauder pilot who flew bombing missions over German-held territory on D-Day.

