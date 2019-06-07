125 Years Ago

June 7, 1894

Capt. S.B. Purnell cautions all members of Company I, First Battalion, Third regiment, to hold themselves in readiness for a call at any time. After the riot alarm is sounded, they are to report at the armory promptly.

The military companies of the Ohio National Guard at Kenton, Bellefontaine, Wapakoneta and Lima were called out this morning to go to the mining districts in Belmont and Guernsey counties to aid in preserving order among the striking miners.

100 Years Ago

June 7, 1919

Leroy Bland, William Horstman, Robert Roth, Edward Kupper and Sam Kaser received their discharges at Camp Sherman yesterday and arrived home last night. They were attached to Battery A, of the 324th artillery, and left for overseas on June 27 last year.

The Monarch Steam Laundry purchased the dry cleaning and pressing plant and equipment of J.J. Kane and have added this department to their business. Walter Shafer will be in charge of the pressing operation, and Mr. Kane will continue in the tailoring business at his stand on Main avenue.

75 Years Ago

June 7, 1944

American, British and Canadian troops poured into Northern France by air and sea in overwhelming strength today and nine hours after the great invasion was announced supreme headquarters in England disclosed the operation had disposed on one “initial objective” in the liberation of Europe. Some 11,000 planes and more than 4,000 ships participated in the opening of a second major front in Europe.

Every church in the city and county opened its doors today for prayer as the invasion of Hitler-Europe was announced over the air this morning.

50 Years Ago

June 7, 1969

WASHINGTON—Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower deeded his farm to the government Nov. 27, 1967, with the condition his widow could live there six months after his death, The Interior Department ruled Thursday Mamie Eisenhower can continue to live on the farm as long as she wishes. Interior Secretary Walter J. Hickel said her son John, now ambassador to Belgium, told him April 8, Mrs. Eisenhower wished to remain there.

It was a matter of mistaken identification in the recent note on Paul Long’s hole in one at the York Temple Country Club in Columbus. It was Paul Long alright, but instead of junior, the new ace was the elder member of the household, Paul Long Sr. The latter registered his feat on the No. 6 hole of the York Temple layout with a 7 iron-and while he didn’t mind his son taking the bows, Paul Long Sr. asked the mistake be corrected.

25 Years Ago

June 7, 1994

Shelby County Commissioners want to keep pigeons from roosting on the roof of the courthouse and annex building. Ron Cavinder, of General restoration Corp. in Columbus plans to put pigeon proofing material around the annex to keep the pigeons off. The commissioners said the material is not harmful to the birds, but it is sticky, which prevents the pigeons from roosting. General Restoration Corp. also submitted a proposal for repairing the courthouse dome. The sandstorm exterior stone around the dome is deteriorating.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

