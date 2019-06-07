OVI checkpoint locations announced for Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its locations for two OVI checkpoints Friday evening in Auglaize County.

One will be held between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on state Route 66. New Bremen, and Minster police departments will assist there.

The other will be held from 10 p.m. to midnight on county Road 33A.

The checkpoints are funded by federal grants to deter and detect impaired drivers. They’re held with nearby saturation patrols. Authorities urged people who planned on consuming alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.