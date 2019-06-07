Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m., in middle school room 209. Items on the agenda include reports from the elementary, middle school, and high school, and from the treasurer and superintendent, along with discussion of renovation and a resolution of necessity to place a 4-mill operating levy on the November ballot. The board will also hold an executive session to discuss property.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will presentation of the city’s new police officer and for a firefighters’ promotions.

It is expected for council to adopt two ordinances concerning the new Shelby Public Transit System’s rates and on city employees’ pay, as well as repeal an ordinance regarding city employees’ pay.

It is expected for council to adopt four resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to apply for and execute a small cities community development block grant;

• To appoint Mike Toal to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To show support for the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on it establishment of a complete count committee to support the 2020 decennial census;

• To wave the assessment and collection fees for Sidney utility services at 426 Jefferson St.

There will also be discussions on a liquor permit transfer, to formalize grant policy and the next steps for the income tax levy.

Council will also go into an executive session to prepare for the purchase of public property for public purposes and the appointment of public official, and discipline of a public employee.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Village of Jackson Center Council will meet Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include a discussion about the recent flooding at Plastipak Packaging; an ordinance dealing the appropriation adjustments; a resolution for a contract with Tom’s Construction of St. Henry for the turn lane addition project; committee, department and administrator reports and citizens comments.

Botkins Council

BOTKINS — The Village of Botkins Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m., in Council Chambers, 210 S. Mill St.

Meetings are open to the public.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, June 12, at 5 p.m. in the Workforce Hangar (library). Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, treasurer and board members, along with employment, awarding service contracts, accepting donations, ratifying the contract between the Fairlawn Teachers’ Association and the BOE, approving the classified staff salary and benefits schedule and approving the athletic supplemental schedule.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the board office. The board will meet to develop a vision/mission statement.