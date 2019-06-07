Bicentennial app goes live

SIDNEY — The “Discover Shelby County History” app is now live and ready for download.

During Tuesday’s bicentennial committee meeting, Steve Sommer, of the SMS Group, and Jane Bailey, of the Shelby County Historical Society curator, reviewed the app and what information is included in it.

” The Shelby County Historical Society is so excited to be a part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Legacy project. Our curator Jane Bailey did a wonderful job sharing Shelby County’s rich Heritage with everyone who accesses this app,” said Shelby County Historical Society Executive Director Tilda Phlipot.

The new app is based on the Tour Guide Map of Shelby County created for the Ohio Sesquicentennial in 1953. It gave a basis of 25 locations spread out throughout the county that interested citizens could take a “historical pilgrimage” to and visit at their own leisure in a self-guided driving tour.

All cemeteries, villages and ghost towns, remaining one-room school houses, buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, churches mentioned in the History of Shelby County books, bygone churches, the new Veteran’s Memorial Plaque bridge locations, and other locations of historical and community value are included on the bicentennial version of the app.

“The future meets the past! How fitting is it that The SMS Group, a data collection and integration company here in Sidney Ohio, partners with the Shelby County Historical Society on the 200th anniversary of the county to inspire the future generations using the information platform everyone seems to have, the cell phone,” said Greg Kiefer, The SMS Group general manager. “We are very excited to create a historical app for the county and give back to the community through the use of technology. To quote Steve Sommer, The SMS programmer who created the app, ‘I found it interesting to see the historical significance of so many places I drive by every day.’ We feel the addition of the phone app will further engage the public and emphasize the commitment of inspiring the youth in the community with the many historical places and events in Shelby County.

“The SMS Group is very proud to give something back to the community and promote the Society’s mission “To actively engage and educate our community to preserve and promote local history.” The dedicated group at the historical society should be very proud of the educational opportunities they are providing the community and this is just one more tool to help promote the county and 200 years of accomplishments. The SMS Group is thankful to have played our little part in this great bit of history,” said Kiefer.

The app is located in Google Play store. A link to the app listing is http://bit.ly/2wKNCdS.

An update to this app containing more locations, especially within Sidney, will hopefully be released for the Sidney Bicentennial in 2020. If there are any locations not within the app that should be included, please feel free to send an email to shelbyhistory3@embarqmail.com addressed to the Shelby County Historical Society with the location’s name, location, and a brief sentence as to its historical value or why it should be included.