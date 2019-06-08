125 Years Ago

June 8, 1894

There is no probability that anything will be done this year toward the extension of the Lake Erie and Western Railway from Minster through Loramies to Piqua. A month ago considerable interest was awakened over the enterprise.

———

The placing of two shoes on a horse at the same time is a feat not often witnessed here. Last evening the boys at Kraft’s shop were hungry, when a horse came in just at supper time. Charles Kraft and Gordon Wright performed the feat with a horse belonging to John Blue as the interested victim.

100 Years Ago

June 8, 1919

Although only meager reports are in, already half the goal of $100,000 for the Shelby County War Chest have been raised. Fourteen city plants reported 100% participation with $36, 369 secured. These included Monarch Machine Tool, Peerless Bread Machinery, John Wagner Sons Brewery , Philip Smith Mfg. Co., Cherry Cheer, Sidney Mfg. Co., Diesel Welmer Co., American Steel, Sidney Steel Scraper, Eclipse Folding Machine, R. Given and Sons, C.F. Hickcock Co. and Sidney Publishing Co.

75 Years Ago

June 8, 1944

Japanese troops holding Kiska Island in Alaska’s Aleutian chain are ordered to secretly evacuate, because of daily shelling by U.S. Navy destroyers has cut nearly all supplies, in the Mediterranean. Allied planes drop leaflets on Pantelleria demanding the unconditional surrender of the island’s Italian defenders.

———

There is no immediate demand for state highway department tractors to aid local farmers in their plowing. County Agent R.W. Munger said today, following a survey of the townships.

50 Years Ago

June 8, 1969

NEW YORK- Passing Robert Kennedy’s closed casket at the rate of 5,000 an hour, a day long procession of mourners said a sad and often tearful farewell to the senator they knew as Bobby as he lay in state at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral . Funeral services will be At 10 a.m., Saturday in the 110 year old church. The body will be borne by train to Washington for burial Saturday afternoon in Arlington National Cemetery. Kennedy will be laid to rest on a grassy hillside across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial next to his brother, John.

25 years Ago

June 8, 1994

Five students from Shelby County schools have been selected for the All Ohio State Fair Band. Selected from Anna High School were Sonja M. Bell who plays the euphonium and Charles L. Todd who plays the clarinet. Donald S. Leckey, who plays the sousaphone, Misty D. Runkle, a clarinet player, were named from Fairlawn High School. Houston High School student Daryl J. Roeth was chosen. He plays the sousaphone. Omar P. Blackman, director of the All-Ohio State Fair Band, announced the selections of this years high school musicians to become members of this select organization.

———

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. Conway Twitty, who started as a teen rock idol in the 1950s and crossed over to country to become a star , died Saturday at age 59. His wife, Dee Henry, other relatives and some of his band members were with him at Cox Medical Center-South when he died of complications from surgery after a blood vessel ruptured in his stomach.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

