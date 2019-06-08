Careflight called to crash

Botkins firefighters help take an injured person by stretcher past a motorcycle towards a waiting Careflight helicopter that landed on the northbound lanes of I-75 just north of the Botkins exit at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, June 8. Anna rescue and State troopers also responded to the scene which appeared to have involved a crashed motorcyclist. No other information was available.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News