Wright State announces spring 2019 dean’s list

DAYTON – Wright State University has released its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Almost 2,600 Ohio students at Wright State University earned dean’s list honors during the spring 2019 semester, based on their grade point averages. All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include the following:

Lauren Anderson of De Graff, who is studying public health; Amber Barga of Versailles; John Barga of Versailles, who is studying financial services; Cody Barhorst of Fort Loramie, who is studying mechanical engineering; Derek Bergman of New Bremen, who is studying supply chain management; Tara Berning of New Bremen, who is studying early childhood education; Jessica Boerger of Fort Loramie, who is studying organizational leadership; Lisa Borges of Minster, who is studying nursing; Ashley Bowers of New Bremen, who is studying early childhood education; Katelyn Brackney of New Bremen, who is studying biological sciences; Kaitlyn Broerman of New Bremen; Cameron Brunswick of Osgood, who is studying crime and justice studies; Isaac Buschur of New Weston, who is studying nursing; Derek Busse of Russia, who is studying management; Luke Carter of anna, who is studying marketing; Brayden Cates of Sidney, who is studying mechanical engineering; Lillie Clinton of Sidney, who is studying history; Jacob Cooper of Sidney, who is studying crime and justice studies; Emily Cozad of Houston, who is studying financial services; James Curtis of Sidney, who is studying accountancy; Benjamin Davis of Versailles; Courtney Davis of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Taylor Dean of Houston, who is studying mass communication; Mason DeMange of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Haley Dicke of New Bremen, who is studying early childhood education; Lindsey Dieringer of Sidney, who is studying English; Hunter Drees of Fort Loramie, who is studying middle childhood education; Nicholas Dues of New Bremen, who is studying nursing; Timothy Elliott of Sidney, who is studying geography; Kaitlyn Ellison of Piqua, who is studying industrial and systems engineering; Kyla Elswick of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Zane Ferguson of New Bremen, who is studying psychology; Calen Fledderjohann of New Bremen, who is studying political science; Nicole Fogt of Jackson Center, who is studying mechanical engineering; Jenna Fonseca of Anna, who is studying nursing; Audrey Gariety of Russia, who is studying early childhood education; Krista Gehret of Anna, who is studying supply chain management; Jared Goubeaux of Botkins, who is studying supply chain management; Kristin Grimes of Anna, who is studying nursing; Jack Harshbarger of De Graff, who is studying physical education; Jamie Hart of Versailles, who is studying early childhood education; Lucas Heitkamp of New Bremen, who is studying management; Nathaniel Heitkamp of Minster, who is studying electrical engineering; Makayla Henegar of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Elizabeth Henry of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Danielle Hesson of Versailles, who is studying early childhood education; Brittney Hiestand of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Nawal Hijazi of Sidney, who is studying crime and justice studies; Noureddine Hijazi of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Deion Hoehne of New Bremen, who is studying mechanical engineering; Jane Homan of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Teresa Homan of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Adam Hoying of Russia, who is studying mechanical engineering; Leann Huelsman of Minster, who is studying accountancy; Joel Jackson of New Bremen, who is studying nursing; Abigail Johnson of Sidney, who is studying motion pictures; Caileigh Kirtley of Anna, who is studying early childhood education; Haeley Kittel of Houston who is studying early childhood education; James Kronenberger of New Bremen, who is studying mechanical engineering; Hannah Kuether of Minster, who is studying early childhood education; Morgan Kuether of Minster, who is studying nursing; Abigail Lageman of New Knoxville, who is studying nursing; Caitlin Lammers of New Knoxville, who is studying early childhood education; Emily Langenkamp of Rossburg, who is studying early childhood education; Nicholas Litten-Stonebraker of Versailles, who is studying finance; Makenna Luedeke of New Knoxville, who is studying graphic and multimedia design; Adam Lyons of Versailles, who is studying finance; Kelsey Magoto of Russia, who is studying human resource management; Oliver Marchus of Sidney; Shannon McCabe of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Claira McEldowney of Russia, who is studying early childhood education; Courtney McEldowney of Versailles, who is studying early childhood education; Melinda Meiring of Osgood, who is studying neuroscience; Lauren Metz of Quincy, who is studying technical and applied studies; Hannah Michael of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Morgan Middendorf of Versailles, who is studying technical and applied studies; Amanda Mitchell of Sidney, who is studying middle childhood education; Anthony Mitchell of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Kenneth Nagel of Versailles, who is studying management; Aaron Niekamp of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Erica Niekamp of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Kayla New of Sidney, who is studying early childhood education; Aegis Oswalt of Sidney, who is studying mechanical engineering; Alexander Partington of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Koby Paul of New Bremen, who is studying mechanical engineering; Linda Perkins of Sidney, who is studying nursing; Alexis Phillips of Sidney, who is studying chemistry; Rahcel Pinchot of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Rebecca Pinchot of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Olivia Platfoot of Botkins, who is studying nursing; Alaina Pleiman of Fort Loramie, who is studying early childhood education; Cassie Pohlman of New Weston, who is studying nursing; Eric Prater of Botkins, who is studying general business; Morgan Raible of Minster, who is studying graphics and multimedia design; Trevor Robbins of Anna, who is studying crime and justices studies; Jennifer Robinson of Anna, who is studying accountancy; Connor Rose of Fort Loramie, who is studying accountancy; Emily Ruhenkamp of North Star, who is studying biological sciences; Isaac Ruhenkamp of Rossburg, who is studying biomedical engineering; Nathan Schroer of New Bremen, who is studying computer science; Ashley Seibert of Versailles, who is studying medical laboratory science; Dailyn Shaffer of Jackson Center, who is studying nursing; Kenny Simindinger of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Cassidy Smith of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Christopher St. Pierre of New Bremen, who is studying finance; Kayla St. Pierre of New Bremen, who is studying business and administration; Maxwell Stachler of Versailles, who is studying technical and applies studies; Michaela Strelow of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Devin Tuente of Yorkshire, who is studying technical study; Craig Ungruhn of New Weston, who is studying technical and applied studies; Megan VanSkyock of Versailles, who is studying early childhood education; Audrey Voisard of Versailles, who is studying marketing; Grace Weatherhead of Botkins; Shaun Wenrick of Sidney, who is studying early childhood education; Kelsey Westgerdes of Rossburg, who is studying rehabilitation services; Nathan Wilker of New Bremen, who is studying financial services; Nicole Will of Fort Loramie, who is studying nursing; and Benjamin Young of Sidney, who is studying athletic training.