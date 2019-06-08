Man sustains serious injuries after crash involving deer on I-75 north of Botkins

BOTKINS — A Wapakoneta man sustained serious injuries after hitting a deer early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 north of exit 104, just north of Botkins. The 26-year-old was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight at about 1:25 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Lima News the man was traveling north on I-75 on a motorcycle and was ejected after striking the deer. He was wearing a helmet and was driving at about 70 miles per hour. The motorcycle sustained heavy damage from the crash.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident at about 12:53 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies, Anna rescue, Botkins police and Botkins firefighters responded to the scene along with the OSP.

Botkins firefighters help push an injured male on a stretcher past a dead deer towards a waiting CareFlight helicopter that landed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just north of the Botkins exit at around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the male was driving a motorcycle and struck the deer. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9117-1-web-1.jpg Botkins firefighters help push an injured male on a stretcher past a dead deer towards a waiting CareFlight helicopter that landed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 just north of the Botkins exit at around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the male was driving a motorcycle and struck the deer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wapakoneta man flown to Miami Valley Hospital