Fiery car crash slows both lanes on I-75 near Anna

Emergency personnel look at injured drivers and passengers after a three-car crash near mile marker 98 on I-75 near Anna on Sunday. One car caught fire and at least one person was transported to Wilson Health. The crash, which occurred in the northbound lane, also blocked traffic in the southbound lanes due to emergency responders partially blocking the road. Anna rescue, firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_PSX_20190609_181812_ne20196918221915-4.jpg Emergency personnel look at injured drivers and passengers after a three-car crash near mile marker 98 on I-75 near Anna on Sunday. One car caught fire and at least one person was transported to Wilson Health. The crash, which occurred in the northbound lane, also blocked traffic in the southbound lanes due to emergency responders partially blocking the road. Anna rescue, firefighters and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident, which occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_SDN061119MultiCrash.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News