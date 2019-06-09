Mass casualty exercise held

Hallie Truesdale, daughter of Jason and Stephanie Truesdale, playing the part of an injured victim, is escorted down a hallway at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill prepares to set-off a flash bang grenade and then start shooting at police during a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.
Jason Kelly, of Sidney, waits to play the part of a victim.
Pop bombs.
Hallie Truesdale waits to play the part of a victim.
Trip wires are deployed by the shooter.
A victim is dragged out.
A leg wound is created.
A leg wound is created.
Victims are removed.
The shooter is escorted from the building.
Caleb Straman, of Sidney, has a head wound painted on by volunteer Pat Kincer, of West Alexandria. Straman was preparing to play the part of a victim in a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.
Jason Kelly, of Sidney, is dragged out of the at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.
