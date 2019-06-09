Mass casualty exercise held

Hallie Truesdale, daughter of Jason and Stephanie Truesdale, playing the part of an injured victim, is escorted down a hallway at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.

Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill prepares to set-off a flash bang grenade and then start shooting at police during a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.

Caleb Straman, of Sidney, has a head wound painted on by volunteer Pat Kincer, of West Alexandria. Straman was preparing to play the part of a victim in a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.

Jason Kelly, of Sidney, is dragged out of the at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.