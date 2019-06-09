Posted on by

Mass casualty exercise held


Hallie Truesdale, daughter of Jason and Stephanie Truesdale, playing the part of an injured victim, is escorted down a hallway at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.

Jason Kelly, of Sidney, waits to play the part of a victim.


Pop bombs.


Hallie Truesdale waits to play the part of a victim.


Trip wires are deployed by the shooter.


A victim is dragged out.


A leg wound is created.


A leg wound is created.


Victims are removed.


The shooter is escorted from the building.


Caleb Straman, of Sidney, has a head wound painted on by volunteer Pat Kincer, of West Alexandria. Straman was preparing to play the part of a victim in a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.


Jason Kelly, of Sidney, is dragged out of the at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event.


https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9757.jpgHallie Truesdale, daughter of Jason and Stephanie Truesdale, playing the part of an injured victim, is escorted down a hallway at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9539.jpgFormer Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill prepares to set-off a flash bang grenade and then start shooting at police during a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jason Kelly, of Sidney, waits to play the part of a victim.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9498.jpgJason Kelly, of Sidney, waits to play the part of a victim.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Pop bombs.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9363.jpgPop bombs.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Hallie Truesdale waits to play the part of a victim.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9472.jpgHallie Truesdale waits to play the part of a victim.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Trip wires are deployed by the shooter.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9396.jpgTrip wires are deployed by the shooter.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A victim is dragged out.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9681.jpgA victim is dragged out.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A leg wound is created.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9156.jpgA leg wound is created.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A leg wound is created.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9282.jpgA leg wound is created.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9714.jpgLuke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Victims are removed.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9727.jpgVictims are removed.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The shooter is escorted from the building.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9895.jpgThe shooter is escorted from the building.Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_DSC_9336.jpgCaleb Straman, of Sidney, has a head wound painted on by volunteer Pat Kincer, of West Alexandria. Straman was preparing to play the part of a victim in a full-scale mass casualty exercise at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_SDN061119ActiveShooter.jpgJason Kelly, of Sidney, is dragged out of the at the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department in a full-scale mass casualty exercise Saturday, June 8. Former Sidney Police Officer Mike McRill played the part of a shooter that also planted trip wire bombs. The exercise was intended to assess emergency response to test and evaluate the ability of law enforcement, first responders and the hospital to respond to a traumatic event. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News