Owen Helman, left, 8, of Sidney, son of Eric Helman, pets Panda, a pit bull terrier mix that is adoptable at the Shelby County Animal Shelter. Panda was with SCARF representatives at the Touch a Truck event hosted by Ferguson Construction Company Saturday, June 8.

Christopher Suchodolski, left, 2, of Troy, son of Mark and Christine Suchodolski, and Raegan Leffel, 1, of Sidney, daughter of Brian and Jessica Leffel, explore the inside of a construction truck during Touch a Truck at Ferguson Construction Company Saturday, June 8.