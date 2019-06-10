Siblings win local poster contest

SIDNEY — The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) holds an annual poster contest for any student in the United States kindergarten through 12th grade. The theme this year’s contest involves getting a little dirty. Students researched what kind of life lives deep in the soils, how they benefit the soil and how people depend on good soil to survive.

This year’s Shelby County poster contest winners are Robert Middendorf and Grace Middendorf, both of Sidney. They are the children of William and Anna Middendorf.

Robert earned first place in the second- and third-grade category with his poster of a crawfish burrowing in the soil. He was inspired by this topic after seeing one in his own backyard.

Grace Middendorf earned first place in the kindergarden and first-grade category. She chose to create a star-nosed mole out of construction paper. The mole appears to be digging through the soil towards a pond full of life.

Both winners will be entered in the Ohio-wide poster contest.