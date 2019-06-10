PERI to meet

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Chapter of the Ohio Public Retirees (PERI) will meet Thursday, June 13, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home, 2501 Fair Road, Sidney, at noon in the dining room.

The speakers will be from the Shelby County Commissioner’s office and Fair Haven. Tours of the new building will be available.

No reservation is needed to attend the meeting.

Due to limited parking, “car pooling” is recommended or use the Shelby County Public Transit. Call public transit at 937-492-6117 by Wednesday to arrange transportation.