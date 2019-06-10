‘Our Men and Women in Air and Space’ features WHS graduate

Clark to assist with initiative
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced that Auglaize County native Andrew Clark will be assisting with the “Our Men and Women in Air and Space” initiative, which documents all those from Auglaize County who have been involved in aviation and space.
A graduate of Wapakoneta High School, Clark is freelance writer and journalist. He holds a master’s degree in cinema and media studies.
“I’ve written about cinematic tough guys, and masculinity and manhood in post-World War II America. In the process, I’ve explored the film genres that gave us some of the most iconic figures in cinematic history,” Clark said.
“I’m back for the summer to take part in the 50th-anniversary festivities. I’m proud of our town and state’s contributions to aviation history.”
Clark is partnering with the historical societies of Auglaize County to document the stories local men and women who have been involved with aviation and space. Clark would love to hear from those who have aviation stories from time in the military or commercial aviation (pilots, stewards, engineers), or those for whom aviation was an avocation. Clark can be reached via email, andrew78clark@gmail.com, or through the Auglaize County Historical Society, 419-738-9328.
Wapakoneta native Sam Hinegardner is one of the youngest persons documented.
A member of the Class of 2015 of Wapakoneta High School, Hinegardner graduated last month from the Air Force Academy. Having majored in Systems Engineering with an Aeronautical focus, Hinegardner has been accepted into the Air Force’s pilot training program. He has been assigned to Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, for pilot training, which will begin in August.
Hinegardner was a member of the Academy’s track and field team (Division I school) for all of his four years, earning multiple All Conference awards, including first team awards. He has also earned multiple Academic All Conference awards.
Hinegardner qualified for the NCAA regionals last year in high jump. According to father Ernie Hinegardner, his son attributes his track success at the Air Force to Wapakoneta High School’s track coaches, Mark Cook and Jeremy Dickey. The younger Hinegardner was also a captain of the track team at the Academy.
Ernie Hinegardner explains a special connection between Sam, his classmates at the Air Force Academy, and Neil Armstrong:
“Each class at the Air Force picks an ‘Exemplar.’ An exemplar is a person the class chooses who the class wishes to emulate. Neil Armstrong was chosen as the Class of ’19 exemplar. Exemplars are not chosen twice; the Class of ’19 chose Armstrong.”
To leearn moreabout the Cadet Exemplar Program, visit http://bit.ly/2IxzTwC.