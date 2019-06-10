‘Our Men and Women in Air and Space’ features WHS graduate

Clark to assist with initiative

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society has announced that Auglaize County native Andrew Clark will be assisting with the “Our Men and Women in Air and Space” initiative, which documents all those from Auglaize County who have been involved in aviation and space.

A graduate of Wapakoneta High School, Clark is freelance writer and journalist. He holds a master’s degree in cinema and media studies.

“I’ve written about cinematic tough guys, and masculinity and manhood in post-World War II America. In the process, I’ve explored the film genres that gave us some of the most iconic figures in cinematic history,” Clark said.

“I’m back for the summer to take part in the 50th-anniversary festivities. I’m proud of our town and state’s contributions to aviation history.”

Clark is partnering with the historical societies of Auglaize County to document the stories local men and women who have been involved with aviation and space. Clark would love to hear from those who have aviation stories from time in the military or commercial aviation (pilots, stewards, engineers), or those for whom aviation was an avocation. Clark can be reached via email, andrew78clark@gmail.com, or through the Auglaize County Historical Society, 419-738-9328.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.netor 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.