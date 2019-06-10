Anna Homecoming slated to start Friday

ANNA — Following a tradition which started in the 1960s, the Anna Civic Association is gearing up for their annual Homecoming to be held June 14-15.

Chair Kelly Billing, now in her fourth year on the Homecoming Committee, is excited that the festivities start on Friday with the Cruise-in registration at 4:30 p.m. Food and beer stands open at 5 p.m. along with the carnival rides. The Hog Roasters of Rumley will be selling pulled pork sandwiches with chips and applesauce. This year’s beer vendors include Moeller Brew Barn and Tailspin Brewing Company.

The Queen Pageant starts at 5 p.m. outside this year in the entertainment tent. During the pageant, participants will go through an interview, modeling, and talent portion as part of the event. They are also part of the parade on Saturday.

There’s something for all ages. Friday’s activities also include face painting and cake wheel and from 8 p.m. to midnight, music by Swagg, a band from Columbus. The group plays Top 40 Dance Pop, Hip Hop, Classic Soul, 90s R&B, Stadium Rock, Reggae or Country.

Something new this year are several fundraisers for the Anna Civic Association’s splash pad project for the Anna Village Park, starting with the 50/50 Raffle on Friday. The McCartyville Moms Club is sponsoring Bubble Ball Extreme Soccer on both days with the proceeds going toward the splash pad. There will also be a Duck Race this year.

The Rumbling Rocket 5K kicks off the Saturday festivities at 8:30 a.m. starting at the Anna High School Vo Ag building. The adult whiffle ball tournament (ages 18 and older) starts at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 11:30 a.m. Grand Marshals for this year’s parade will be members of the Anna Historical Society.

Food and beer stands and the carnival rides open at noon along with The Hog Roasters of Rumley’s pulled pork and face painting.

The Kids Tractor Pull and qualifying for the Ohio State Fair starts at 1 p.m. for kids age 4-11. For those age 12 and over, there is a participation fee of $5.

A Dodgeball tournament begins at 3 pm. Teams are comprised of six people divided into age groups: Grades 4-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-12, and adults 18 and over.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Will Inman will perform. Continuing during the afternoon will be face painting, cake wheel, carnival rides, and super bingo sponsored by the Anna Band Parents.

The Traveling Museum will be set next to the Workforce trailer during the event. Members of the local 4-H groups will be doing activities with the children from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturay, June 15. This is part of the Shelby County Bicentennial celebration.

The band Kevin & The Others from Fort Loramie, will play from 5 to 8:30 p.m. They perform classic rock and/or newer pop/rock and have opened for such groups as Quiet Riot and Bret Michaels.

The Saturday raffle drawing will be held at 8:45 p.m. and performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. will be My Sister Sarah from Cincinnati.

For additional information, check out their Facebook page, Anna Homecoming Festival, or website, www.annahomecoming.com.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

