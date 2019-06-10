Posted on by

Finding lots of luck


If a four-leaf clover brings you good luck, what type of luck will a seven-leaf clover bring you? Ken New, of Sidney, and his dog, Bella the Beagle, are hoping to find out. During a recent walk by the Big Four bridge, Bella sniffed out a seven-leaf clover for New to find. According to a google search, the chances of finding a seven-leaf clover are one in 250,000,000. Each leaf has a different meaning: hope is the first leaf; faith is second leaf; love is the third leaf and luck is the fourth leaf. A fifth leaf means money but nothing has been assigned to a sixth or seventh leaf.

Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News

Carol Pierce | Sidney Daily News

