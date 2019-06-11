125 Years Ago

June 11, 1894

Friction has developed between farmers on the Hodge and Clark ditches in Salem township and the county commissioners and the Ohio Southern railway. The railway insists on changing the ditches where it crosses them to a right angle crossing. The commissioners and farmers along the ditches object to this because the angle makes an obstruction that prevents free flow of water and causes the ditches to fill up.

———

At least 25 persons were killed and more than 100 injured when the interior of the Ford theatre in Washington collapsed yesterday. The building was being used by the government.

100 Years Ago

June 11, 1919

A number of Sidney citizens were present Friday evening at the Piqua club, when congressman B.F. Welty spoke on the new deep waterway bill now pending before Congress. He stated the bill provides for a canal 344 miles long, extending from Toledo to Cincinnati, from 12 to 16 feet deep and sufficiently wide to float freighters. The new waterway would cost approximately $40 million.

———

According to figures that have so far been totaled, subscriptions to the War Chest in the city of Sidney will total up to $100,000. In addition to the total inside the city, it is expected that the total outside the city will run as high as $140,000.

75 Years Ago

June 11, 1944

The groundwork for postwar planning for Sidney was laid at the first meeting of the recently-appointed planning commission last evening in the mayor’s office in the city building. The commission organized by electing Mayor Sexauer as chairman, and William Amos, secretary. Other members are Joe Cook, Robert Bertsch, Murray Ferguson, Stanley Young, of the Park commission, and Rex Price, service director.

———

A plea for scrap materials that may be used in the making of bedroom slippers for convalescent servicemen in camp hospitals has been sounded by the Sidney Lodge of Elks National War Commission. The national lodge has already supplied slippers for 118 marine and military hospitals and at the present time has a request for 40,000 additional parts.

50 Years Ago

June 11, 1969

Pat Milligan, president of Milligan Construction Company, was named president of the alumni association of the College of Wooster at the annual meeting during commencement at the college. A Wooster graduate with the Class of 1950, Milligan has been a member of the alumni board for several years and during the past year served as vice-president.

———

PIQUA- Plans for construction of a major shopping center just east of Interstate Route 75 on U.S. 36 here were announced today by Tri-Town, Inc., a Piqua development firm. Called the Piqua East Mall, the new shopping facility scheduled for completion Aug. 1, 1969 will represent an initial investment of about 4 million. Sears, Roebuck and Co., also announced that it will operate a complete department store in the 40 acre shopping center.

25 Years Ago

June 11, 1994

Mary Leistner, a former teacher in the Sidney City Schools has been named an exemplar by the Ohio Academy of Science. She was one of 18 women in science, engineering and mathematics chosen by the academy to serve as role models and mentors to inspire young Ohio women to choose science-related careers. Leistner, who recently retired from teaching, taught chemistry at Sidney High School and was chairman of the science department. According to the academy, women are underrepresented in most technical professions. One strategy to solve this problem is to present young women with inspiring examples of women who are achieving in science-related careers .Exemplars are employed by many different employers, including corporations, hospitals, colleges and universities, public and private schools, and government agencies.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

