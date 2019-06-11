Goettemoeller to assist on planning committee

SIDNEY — Judge Duane Goettemoeller, of Sidney Municipal Court, has accepted the invitation from the Ohio Supreme Court to be a part of its Annual Planning meeting in August 2019.

The meeting is dedicated to planning the educational and course planning sessions for judges across Ohio for late 2019 and through 2020. Goettemoeller has been judge of Sidney Municipal Court since 2011 and has been active in the training and education of judges across the state throughout his time in office.