125 Years Ago

June 12, 1894

Company L., Third Regiment. O.N.G., was called together, this morning about 7 o’clock by the riot alarm. Every member of the company reported to the armory by 9 o’clock. Indications were it might be ordered to the mine areas at any moment, but at 4 o’clock the company was still at the Armory.

———

Noah W. Kumier, representing the Daniel Stewart drug firm of Indianapolis , which bought the drug stock of Hugo Stahl at auction last week, has opened the drug store and will run it.

100 Years Ago

June 12, 1919

Piqua officials have complained so the Department of Public Works that construction of the conservancy dam at Lockington is cutting off the supply of water to the city. They claim a temporary dam has been placed across the river to store water for construction purposes contrary to an earlier agreement.

———

Sidney physicians announced today an increase costs of drugs and other medicine. A minimum charge of $2 will be made for day visits and$3 for night calls in the city. Mileage in the country is extra. Maternity cases $20 to $30 each.

75 Years Ago

June 12, 1944

Col. Knox Pruden, of Columbus, formerly of Sidney, has received the Legion of Merit, according to news dispatches received here. Col, Pruden is adjutant general of United States Army forces in a forward area of the South Pacific theatre. The award was for his “invaluable assistance” at Tonga, New Hebrides and other forward areas.

———

An Altrusa Club for Sidney was organized Saturday evening, with the installation taken place following a dinner at Slagle’s Team room. Mrs. M.J. Emmons is president of the new group, Miss Dorothy Morrison, vice-president, Miss Lois Williamson, secretary, and Miss Irene Jafas, treasurer. Miss. Virginia Oldham was named trustee for a two year term and Mrs. C. Joseph Deishley for a one year term.

50 Years Ago

June 12, 1969

An honorary degree of doctor of laws was conferred upon Fourth District Congressman William M. McCulloch by the College of Wooster during annual commencement exercises earlier this week. The honorary degree was accorded the Piqua congressman for his”distinguished and notable career as a legislator and public servant”.

———

Mrs. Richard Wallace (Susan Burrey) received the bachelor of science in education degree at Capital University, Columbus, during June 1 commencement exercises held in Veterans Memorial Auditorium. She is a 1965 graduate of Sidney High School. Mr. and Mrs. George Burry, Sidney, parents of Mrs. Wallace were present for the graduation.

25 Years Ago

June 12, 1994

In addition to reading, writing and rithmetic, a group of students at Lowell Elementary School spent the last month of the school year resolving conflicts among their peers. The students are part of a program called KIDS, which stands for “Kids In Dispute Settlement”. This is a program where students are trained to intervene in arguments among other students and settle them by mediation. Guidance counselor Barbara Kerr began the program after attending sessions on school mediation offered to officials of Sidney Municipal Court earlier this year. To obtain materials, Kerr obtained a $300 grant from the Miami Shelby Education Consortium. Lowell is the only area school where a structured media program has been established. Twelve students have been selected for the program.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

