Institute offers free psychological first-aid for those affected by Dayton tornadoes

DAYTON – The Ellis Human Development Institute at Wright State University’s School of Professional Psychology is offering free psychological first-aid for adults affected by the Dayton tornadoes.

Staff are available to talk about the effect of the experience on affected individuals, their friends and families and help them mobilize their strengths and seek support.

Free walk-in services are being offered at the Ellis Institute at 9 N. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. and on Tuesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. through June 25.

Those interested in longer-term counseling can call the Ellis Human Development Institute at 937-775-4300.