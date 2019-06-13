DARE to be your best

Hayden Peacock, left, 11, of Sidney, son of Sam Peacock and Savannah Limon, walks through a canoe while guided by Division of Parks and Water Craft Ohio Department of Natural Resources intern Justin Daniel, of Covington. Fairlawn fifth graders were taking part in DARE camp held by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at Earl’s Island Pavilion on Lake Loramie Thursday, June 13. Kids learned about the dangers of swimming and boating drunk by wearing special goggles. Autism has not been an impediment for Hayden in graduating from the DARE program at Fairlawn and taking part in the DARE camp. DARE Deputy Brian Strunk wants people to know that kids can still learn about how to avoid drugs and make safe decisions even if they learn differently.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News