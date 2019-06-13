Maplewood United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School set for June 20

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School will be a little different this year.

Bible School this year will be on Thursdays, June 20, June 27, July 18, August 1 and August 8. At 5:30 p.m. the evening will begin with a simple supper meal, of which parents are welcome to eat with their children.

Bible School opening will begin at 5:45 p.m. There will have lessons, crafts, games, music and snacks for children ages pre-school through fifth-grade. All are welcome!

Registration is required for each session. Children may register for one or all five nights.

Anyone who is interested may register by calling 937-596-8155, or at maplewoodumc51@gmail.com. Please leave a name and phone number if no one answers.