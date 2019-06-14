125 Years Ago

June 14, 1894

John C. McCune requests us to say that on account of the small supply of coal at the waterworks pumping standoff, it is desired that the patrons of the waterworks practice economy in using the water for sprinkling purposes.

———

At the meeting of the board of health last night, the question of a garbage dump for Sidney was discussed at length. J.C. Royan in regard to making a dump on his property at the west end of North Street.

100 Years Ago

June 14, 1919

The alumni reception of Sidney High School held last evening in the different rooms of the school was one of the most delightful and enjoyable reunions, with some 300 registered. Hugh Bingham was chairman, for the program with Edwin Richards, of the class of “18” the members of this year’ graduating class. Willard Heck responded on behalf of the new members.

———

The Light board at Jackson Center has entered into a contract with the Inter-County Electric Company to furnish electricity for the village. A few details remain to be worked out before advertising can be stated.

75 years Ago

June 14, 1944

At the regular meeting of city council last evening, Dr. L.E. Traul, health commissioner, presented a petition signed by 200 interested persons in the city, objecting to the unhealthy conditions created by the city dump in East Sidney and protesting future use of it. It was noted that to remedy the conditions at the present time is difficult but the matter should receive planning for the post-war period.

———

SSGT. Emory Ludwig, of this city is a member of Ohio’s famed 17th division in the South Pacific, has been awarded the bronze star for performance of meritorious service in action against the enemy at Bougainville, Solomon Islands on Apr. 4.

50 Years Ago

June 14, 1969

CINCINNATI- Cincinnati Red outfielder Bobby Tolan, who will carry a 14- game hitting streak into tonight’s series opener with the Chicago Cubs, has been awarded with a new contract. Reds General Manager Howsam had the pact awaiting Tolan when the Reds returned from Chicago earlier this week. It is retroactive and reportedly calls for a $2,000 pay boost. With the season only two months old, Tolan already has socked 11 homers and driven home 40 runs and is batting at a .321 clip.

———

Thomas Middleton Jr., graduated from Findlay College at Findlay Ohio, on Sunday June 8, receiving a degree in economics with a minor in mathematics. Mr. Middleton will be teaching at Anna High School this fall. He is attending graduate school in economics at Bowling Green State University this summer.

25 Years Ago

June 14, 1994

With the Sidney School District facing a budget deficit of approximately $1.6 million, Superintendent Lewis Blackford is recommending staff reductions and other cut backs in the event an operating level is not approved in August. The Sidney Board of Education will discuss these recommendations at its next regular meeting on Monday at Sidney High School. Blackford is recommending cuts in four areas, staff supplemental contracts, extended day time, and materials supply’s and equipment. Because of the proposed budget deficit for fiscal year 1995, a 6.5 emergency levy is on the Aug. 2 special election ballot. If approved by voters the tax would be collected for five years and generate $2.45 million each year. An identical levy was turned down by voters in May.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org